Erm, another Love Is Blind girl was secretly messaging Jordan whilst he was engaged to Amber?!

She was his 'number one' in the pods originally

Right, so apparently Elissa (the girl who put nail glue in her eyes) was messaging Jordan whilst he was engaged to Amber on Love Is Blind?!

Amber claimed during her interview on The Viall Files that Jordan had another connection that dumped him, however she didn’t specify who it was.

However, when Jordan appeared on AD’s What’s The Reality podcast, he explained that Elissa was his “number one” for a while but they ended their relationship in the pods because their conversation got “stagnant.” Elissa allegedly dumped Jordan.

Apparently Elissa was then messaging Jordan after he was engaged to Amber, with Amber having claimed to have been shown the messages. Elissa was allegedly texting Jordan that she wanted “clarity” and wanted to “make their relationship work.”

Amber explained that the messages made her feel insecure and she felt like Jordan seemed “happy” that Elissa had reached out to her. According to Amber, Jordan wasn’t initially shutting down the conversation, and would ask Elissa how her day and work had been. He did then end their conversation and put a stop to the whole thing.

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