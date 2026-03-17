Amid the chaos, here’s a relationship rundown of Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul have been on-and-off for so long, and it actually goes back years. They got together in 2023 after her divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul, and it’s been really rocky ever since, from cheating rumours to severe break-ups.

They were first rumoured in late 2022

Dakota and Taylor first posed for a photo together in August 2023, which is when they went public, but she already mentioned a “cute sweet mf comes out of nowhere” while she as heartbroken from her divorce. Dakota even commented: “Lucky guy, whoever he is.”

Taylor and Dakota broke up in December 2022

Taylor claimed that the end of a six-month relationship hurt her more than her previous six-year marriage. She also revealed just a month before that she’d had an ectopic pregnancy, and had filmed Dakota’s reaction to finding out she was pregnant.

A month later, they had rekindled

A month after splitting, Taylor revealed she and Dakota are back together. She then opened up about how they met, saying they followed each other for years before he eventually slid into her DMs post-swinging scandal. And then later that month, Taylor was arrested.

She was charged with three misdemeanours including assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, which we saw on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Then fast-forward to June 2023, they’re still in a relationship.

By September 2023, they’re expecting

Taylor and Dakota revealed they’re expecting their “rainbow baby” which is due in 2024. Then by December 2023, she revealed she was in no rush to get married, before the baby’s arrival in March 2024. Soon after, rumours that Dakota cheated swirled, which he denied.

Taylor revealed they’re not fully together

Taylor told Us Weekly in 2024: “We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.” But, later that month she posted a series of cryptic TikTok’s which all seemed to confirm that the two had officially called it quits.

Fast forward to now, and Taylor has now claimed that she and Dakota have been “individually working” on themselves. She told People: “I feel like right now we are individually working on ourselves and trying to heal, for not only ourselves, but for our son.”

“So that’s been the main focus the last few months, last half of a year. But to me, I don’t know, I never say never, but right now it’s just individually trying to heal and work on things we needed to work on,” Taylor added of their relationship.

Rumours claimed they kissed in April 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Taylor and Dakota were at Disneyland together with her children, in April 2025 as she shared a photo of them to her socials, but there’s no actual evidence of them being intimate. One witness wrote to the fan account @bravoandcocktails that they saw them kissing.

She was in bed with Dakota before The Bachelorette

A year on since splitting from Dakota Mortensen, the trailer also shows her in bed with him just weeks before The Bachelorette. She said: “I think it was still in the same cycle that I’ve been in for a while now, and it’s been really hard to get out and remove myself from that.”

A domestic abuse case is now open

Taylor’s relationship with Dakota remained messy after filming, and Entertainment Weekly says production on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been paused amid a new domestic violence investigation involving the pair.

Police confirmed an open investigation, per PEOPLE. The report reads: “A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed that there is an open domestic assault investigation regarding Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.”

“The spokesperson confirmed allegations have been made in both directions and contact was made with involved parties on [Feb] 24th and 25th. The spokesperson declined to share more amid the ongoing investigation.”

Neither ABC nor Hulu had publicly commented on Taylor’s status at the time of reporting.

Mormon Wives filming had to be paused

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

According to TMZ, sources claimed that production had to be shut down after Taylor and Dakota got into a fight so bad that filming had to be stopped entirely. However, a paralegal is claiming that Taylor has been continuously compliant with all legal requirements.

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