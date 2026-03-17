He allegedly got engaged to Taylor Frankie Paul, so who is Bachelorette star Doug Mason?

According to Reality Steve, Doug Mason and Taylor Frankie Paul end up getting engaged on The Bachelorette, so who is the man who (briefly) stole her heart?

Doug is 28 year old lifeguard from San Diego who described himself as an “avid surfer” whose keen to have a family of his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



However, it turns out the lifeguard turned model is no stranger to the screen, as during college he was very involved in the Boise State University television program, and even hosted his own show called Presents with Douglas Mason, according to The US Sun.

He graduated from Boose State University with a degree in communications, however after graduating he got more involved in acting whilst working as a lifeguard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



According to his IMDb, his first role was in NBC’s Magnum P.I. in season five where he played the role of Adam Webber. He’s also had a role in an advertisement for a Moda Moda hair commercial.

He’s also a musician who has released his own songs and also work as a model with Q Management Inc.

His IMDb profile also gives an in depth look into his life growing up, with Doug writing that his mother worked in the navy, and as such he would have to relocate to a new state every two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)



“He discovered theater in high school and took a liking to playing characters, a feeling he resonated with having to relocate every two years due to his mother’s career. He describes moving state to state as a child as ‘a blessing in disguise. I was able to reinvent myself each place we moved to, always being in a new school, with new cultures impacted me far more than I realized.'”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.