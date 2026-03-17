All the reasons Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast is terrified to film with Taylor and Dakota

At this point I don't actually blame them

When it comes to chaotic reality TV energy, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has never been short on drama, but insiders say filming with Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen takes things to a whole new level.

From explosive relationship rumours to behind-the-scenes tension that’s reportedly halted production, the duo has become the cast members everyone’s whispering about… and low-key avoiding.

So what’s really going on? Let’s break down each of the wild claims, controversies, and cast fears that have turned Taylor and Dakota into the most talked-about pair on the show.

Psychological testing rumours after production scare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

One of the most shocking reports circulating is that production was allegedly paused following a domestic violence-related incident involving the couple.

According to TMZ, the situation was serious enough that it raised concerns among both cast and crew about safety on set.

Insiders claim this led to discussions about psychological evaluations before filming could resume, which is not something you hear about every day in reality TV.

The necklace choking speculation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

And then there’s the allegation that seriously escalated concern among the cast. According to TMZ, sources connected to the situation claim that during a recent fight, Taylor allegedly used a necklace to choke Dakota.

It’s important to stress that this is an allegation and part of a wider, ongoing domestic incident investigation, with claims reportedly made from both sides.

Still, this specific detail has really shaken the narrative around their relationship. For cast members already uneasy about filming, reports like this only add to the feeling that things between Taylor and Dakota can turn intense very quickly and unpredictably.

Cast members reportedly “terrified” to film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

An exclusive from Us Weekly suggests that some cast members are genuinely anxious about filming scenes with Taylor, and by extension, Dakota.

Sources say the unpredictability of their relationship dynamic has made group filming feel uncomfortable and, at times, unsafe.

Cast members allegedly feel they’re walking on eggshells, unsure of what might trigger the next blow-up. And that kind of energy can quickly shift a show from juicy to genuinely stressful.

That Bachelorette crossover controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Just when you thought things couldn’t get messier, enter the Bachelor-adjacent drama.

Taylor allegedly slept with Dakota the night before she was set to appear on The Bachelorette, sparking backlash from people connected to the franchise.

Bachelor alum Sydney Warner did not hold back speaking to PEOPLE. She called the situation out publicly, and said she was “blindsided” by the timing and claimed the whole thing felt “disrespectful,” especially given how close it was to filming.

The situation stirred up major conversations about loyalty, timing, and whether Taylor’s off-screen choices were bleeding into her reality TV narrative.

It also reinforced the perception that wherever Taylor goes, chaos tends to follow…

Messy custody battle behind the scenes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

And if you thought the on-screen drama was intense, the off-screen legal situation is just as complicated. According to TMZ, Taylor and Dakota have been in a custody battle over their son, Ever, since mid-2025, per TMZ, with Dakota initially filing for custody and support before Taylor responded with her own counterclaim.

Fast forward to now, and while they are reportedly sharing custody, it’s far from a peaceful co-parenting setup. Sources say the two haven’t even seen or spoken to each other in weeks, with other people stepping in to handle custody exchanges because things are that tense.

To make things even more serious, their arrangement is happening amid an active investigation involving child and family services, which has only added to the pressure surrounding them, per TMZ’s report.

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