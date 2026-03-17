Here’s where Jorge and Vanelle stand today after meeting on Age of Attraction

Jorge and Vanelle met on Age of Attraction, but it was short-lived. They both had a really turbulent time filming while living together, and actually decided to call it quits halfway through the show. So, where exactly do they stand with each other these days?

From Jorge’s side, he seems to be more in favour of her. He said, “She’s good, y’all,” in an Instagram comment, after several of his followers berated her behaviour on the show. Another sign of this is that Jorge follows her on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him.

Vanelle has since gone on Viall Files to reveal how she went on Age of Attraction to “find a husband.” However, during their time together, she told him she was celibate, while he kept the fact he’s a father hidden, despite being adamant he tried to tell her earlier on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

So it’s safe to say things aren’t exactly good between the pair of them, who had a 33-year-old age difference. Vanelle revealed on Viall Files how she questioned whether she’s crazy, after they ended up arguing over Vanelle’s decision not to have s*x until marriage.

But it was apparently an off-camera altercation with a “crazy guy” that took the final straw, which they disagreed about how to handle. Jorge has since come out to say he will “always protect a Black woman,” while host Nick Viall told EW they had “a lot of mutual respect”.

Nick said they had “love between the two of them, but they, obviously, had some things they had a hard time working through.” Vanelle has since revealed she “feels like it was bound to happen,” which appears to allude to her brief romantic encounter with Jorge.

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