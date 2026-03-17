He allegedly just missed out on winning The Bachelorette, so who is Shane Parton?

According to Reality Steve, Shane Parton just narrowly missed out on winning The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul, so who is he?

According to his LinkedIn Shane works as a private wealth planner for Dearth Law, and has been working there for over two years. He studied at Stetson University and was member of the division one football team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Parton (@shane_parton)



According to his description on the firm’s website he works in “complex estate, trust and tax planning, estate and trust administration, and business succession planning.” And it looks like it’s a very well paid job, with private wealth planners earning upwards of $100k per year on average.

According to his Bachelorette bio, Shane Parton is “an outgoing, athletic charmer with a heart of gold. The private wealth planner says he’s ‘never met a stranger,’ thanks to his natural ability to connect with just about anyone.

“While Shane is a certified yapper who can talk one’s ear off for hours, he’s also an incredible listener. He proudly calls himself his future wife’s ‘ride or die’ and is fiercely loyal to the people he loves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Parton (@shane_parton)



According to The US Sun, Shane actually legally changed his name as he was born Shayne Palacios, after his father, Michael.

According to the filing his mother petitioned to change his name in 2006, stating: “I was recently widowed and now have remarried. My desire is to have my entire family with the same name.”

Shane was around four when his father died and nine years old when he changed his name.

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