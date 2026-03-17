Did Taylor Frankie Paul really called Dakota 150 times in 90 mins amid Mormon Wives drama?

Amid reports that filming for season five of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been halted due to tensions between Dakota and Taylor Frankie Paul, there has been alleged “evidence” of her erratic behaviour.

Reality Steve posted a picture of what he claims is Dakota’s phone, saying that his roommate sent the picture to him. The photo seems to show that in January Taylor Frankie Paul called Dakota 150 times in 90 minutes.

Taylor called Dakota 150 times in 90 mins #slomw pic.twitter.com/c4goSHzdb7 — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) March 17, 2026



Reality Steve claimed: “This is a screenshot of Dakota’s phone from this past January, sent to me by his roommate Crue. This was a month AFTER Bachelorette filming had completed, but shows Taylor crashing out one night and calling Dakota over 150 times in a span of 90 minutes. That is not healthy behavior.

“Just know that this photo has been verified and shows even after she completed filming, Taylor unfortunately was still not over Dakota – and seemingly will never be.

“I know a lot want the best for her and you should. But behavior like this isn’t showing any growth on her end. It’s been a toxic relationship from the both of them that seems never ending, no matter how much both them say they want to move on.”

However, there is currently no verification to prove that the alleged call log from Taylor Frankie Paul to Dakota after Mormon Wives is actually real. Some people have speculated the screenshot is actually fake, claiming that their phone layout doesn’t match up with this one, and that the fact it displays ‘phone’ and not ‘Mobile’ as suspicious.

Currently we have no concrete proof it’s real and so this is currently all speculation that Taylor did call Dakota 150 times in 90 minutes.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Dakota and Taylor Frankie Paul for comment.

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