Vic and Christine confirm they almost never made the final Love Is Blind Ohio cut

Vic and Christine are the lovestruck Love Is Blind couple who took the term ‘endgame’ and ran with it. They’ve now confirmed they almost never appeared on the Ohio season, because producers only decided to add them into the final edit at the last minute.

They told Payor Wait, who addressed how they were sent to Malibu while their co-stars all went to Cabo. Vic said: “Right, so we were in the initial batch in terms of who went into the experiment. But up until a certain point, they make a decision in terms of who to follow.”

He added that the main decision is centred on which couples they’ll follow to the couples’ destination, which in this case, was Cabo. “And we found out when they were making that decision that they weren’t going to follow us to Cabo because of budgeting constraints,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharronda Williams (@payorwait)

Vic went on to reveal there was “more overlap with the other storylines they wanted to focus on,” saying he and Christine were cool with it. He felt “thankful for the experience and had found his person,” but then suddenly things switched from the producers’ side.

They told Vic and Christine, “Hey, we also see something fruitful between you and we’d like to send you on a trip to Malibu. What are y’all thoughts on that?” And of course, they were both on board with the trip, and after returning, Christine said they “got a call.”

The couple were told about what to expect next, with Christine admitting they “talked about maybe eloping as they were still planning on getting married” – but producers were apparently like, “Wait, hold on, let’s see what we can do,” and they all figured it out together.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.