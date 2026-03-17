Taylor and Dakota ‘ordered to get psychological evaluations’ amid shocking SLOMW drama

This is getting out of control

If you thought The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives had already maxed out on chaos, think again.

The latest off-screen twist involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen is somehow even messier than the season four bombshells, with filming reportedly paused and fresh allegations swirling around the former couple.

People have been side-eyeing their on-again, off-again dynamic for a while now, but this new update has taken things to a very serious place.

Taylor and Dakota’s drama allegedly halted SLOMW filming

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According to PEOPLE, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives filming has been put on hold following what police described as an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department said allegations had been made “in both directions,” and confirmed police had contact with the pair on February 24 and 25. Entertainment Weekly also reported that cameras were not rolling during the alleged incident.

TMZ reported that production was “put on ice” after allegations of child and spousal abuse, and claimed the fallout became so intense that Taylor and Dakota were ordered to undergo psychological evaluations.

TMZ also reported competing narratives around why filming stopped: one version says Dakota allegedly disappeared for nearly three weeks after a car argument, while another says cast members refused to keep filming because of the seriousness of the allegations.

It’s worth noting that the psych-evaluation claim has not been publicly confirmed by police.

The cast fallout sounds major, too.

PEOPLE also reported that several of the women in MomTok are distancing themselves from Taylor, with one source saying, “None of the women want to be associated with her,” while another claimed the group collectively supported the production pause.

Why are psych tests allegedly being carried out?

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TMZ says the evaluations are tied to repeated complaints allegedly made to Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services, with Dakota claiming Taylor had been physically abusive to their son, claims Taylor reportedly denies.

TMZ further reported that, separate from the late-February car incident, DCFS ordered both Taylor and Dakota to complete psychological evaluations, though the evaluations had not yet been carried out as of the report.

What is confirmed, separately, is that there is an active police investigation.

What is not confirmed by authorities, at least publicly, is the full extent of the abuse allegations or the alleged psych-test order itself.

Right now, the clearest verified facts are that filming has paused, police are investigating, and both Taylor and Dakota are once again at the centre of extremely serious off-camera drama.

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