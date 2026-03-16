What Love Is Blind’s Christine and Vic have said about each other’s families since marriage

Christine and Vic have shared some updates on meeting each other’s friends and family, after getting married on Love Is Blind. Christine opened up to Vic about having a difficult relationship with her father in the pods, while Vic shared how strong her family unit is.

Vic met Christine’s father a month after they tied the knot. “I’ve forgiven him,” she said at the Love Is Blind reunion, adding that the couple has “broken bread” with Christine’s dad. They’ve also had huge meet-ups with each other’s large group of friends.

Christine also brought Vic along to her best friend’s wedding, while Vic’s mother and sister met his new wife for the first time on the show, which went really smoothly. Vic even shared photos of them hanging out with both his and her friends, which is so wholesome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine (@christinelham)

On a deeper note, it was Vic that encouraged Christine to forgive her father, after he opened up about how his mother had been in a toxic relationship in the past. Vic said he “still forgives that man” even though he hurt his mum when he was a young boy.

Vic has four sisters he described as “tough,” while the gap between filming and airing forced Vic and Christine to act like “secret spies” with work and church friends to keep the origin of their relationship quiet, and he never wore his wedding ring in the classroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine (@christinelham)

One of Vic’s friends and groomsman, Earl Thomas, has even thanked Christine for how she treats his best friend. He wrote: “Thank you for loving my brother @dr.vicstjohn the way you do. Can’t wait to see the life you guys build together. Love you both!”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.