Theresa admits she didn’t realise her spicy scene with John was recorded on Age of Attraction

I won’t lie, fresh off the back of Love Is Blind, I really wasn’t expecting things on Age of Attraction to get so steamy so quickly, with one spicy moment between Theresa and John captured on the mics.

However, as it turns out it seems that for Theresa at least she hadn’t necessarily known that the intimate moment between herself and John had been recorded.

And as it turns out the cast weren’t even told that they’d be moving in together after just two weeks, with Derrick revealing to Entertainment Weekly: “We had no clue. I just thought it was like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna date, see if it works.’

“When Nick and Natalie said that we were moving in two weeks, I literally called my job and I was like, ‘I’ll be back home.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not happening. I’m not doing that.’”

During their time in their Age of Attraction apartments, Theresa and John are heard having sex together, and whilst no video was filmed the audio was very clearly captured.

Theresa was asked about the fact she was so “open” about not only sex but also being recorded for the show in the bedroom, with her admitting: “I didn’t realize I was open about that actually. [But] it’s part of love, right? It’s a natural byproduct.”

She added that’s “horrified for my kids to actually see anything related to that.”

Vanessa and Logan also weren’t shy to discuss their sex lives on the show, with Vanessa telling him on the show that, “women are ovens and men are blowtorches so women need to be warmed up first.”

She told Entertainment Weekly: “That was kind of a sensitive topic for us on the show. We were nervous about how that was gonna be portrayed, but at the end of the day, we love each other and that’s just part of it. I’m embarrassed for my dad to watch.”

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