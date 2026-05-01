After her panic attack on Ladies of London, Margo Stilley discovered a serious health scare

In episode nine of Ladies of London: The New Reign, Margo Stilley had a panic attack, and that led to her discovering a serious health issue. She has now revealed what actually happened

It started with a panic attack that felt completely out of nowhere

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During the episode, Margo suffered a panic attack after ongoing tension with Mark-Francis Vandelli and emotional conversations with her castmates. But to her, the reaction didn’t even make sense at the time.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said, “There is no historical reason for me to have had that reaction. Am I dying? What the hell’s going on?”

It was actually the first panic attack she had ever experienced. At first, Margo thought the stress was just down to filming the show. But after returning home to Los Angeles, things didn’t improve.

In fact, she said it became overwhelming. “I never got better, I got worse and worse and worse,” she explained. “I would cry all day long.”

She also noticed changes in her behaviour while watching the show back, saying, “I’m watching myself just decline, decline, decline.”

So clearly, something deeper was going on.

A doctor’s visit revealed a major hormone imbalance

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After months of struggling, a friend suggested it could be something physical rather than just emotional. So Margo decided to get checked, and the results were shocking.

She was told she had “no available testosterone, no progesterone and 30 times the amount of estrogen that any woman at any age should ever have.”

Margo said, “Oh, I’m not an awful person, I’m not weak, I’m not a bad mom, I’m not a bad wife, I’m not a bad friend. I just am hormonally imbalanced.’”

Looking back, Margo realised the issue didn’t start with the show at all. She had actually been dealing with lingering postpartum issues after giving birth in 2023, including postpartum depression and something called Dysphoric Milk Ejection Reflex.

Explaining what that felt like, she said, “When I would pump, the colour would drain from the world.”

She added, “I thought to myself, ‘She’d just be better off without me.’”

At the time, she didn’t fully realise how serious it was.

The show actually helped her realise something was wrong

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Interestingly, Margo now believes being on reality TV helped her recognise that something wasn’t right. She admitted she didn’t listen when people around her first raised concerns. “I didn’t believe anybody when they said, ‘Are you okay? It feels like something more is going on.’”

But seeing her behaviour play out on screen made it harder to ignore.

After starting treatment to rebalance her hormones, Margo said she’s finally feeling like herself again. And looking back, she now understands that the panic attack was a warning sign.

Ladies of London: The New Reign is streaming now on Hayu. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.