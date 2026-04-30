There’s some worrying ‘evidence’ this beloved Love Is Blind couple has divorced after two years

Cast your mind back to season one of Love Is Blind UK, and you might remember Benaiah and Nicole. Nicole was originally with Sam, but they ended up calling off their relationship and she was allowed to continue the experiment with Benaiah instead.

The two ended up getting married on the show and have been married for three years. However, some viewers are worried about whether the two are still together, as they haven’t posted with each other in almost six months – so let’s investigate a bit further!

The last time they posted together was in November

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benaiah GB (@benaiahgb)



Since then, neither of them have appeared on each other’s social media at all. Prior to their last post together they would have pictures of themselves posted almost every week, so it does appear more recently that they’ve stopped posting each other.

Benaiah recently ran the London Marathon, however Nicole didn’t appear in any of his videos for it, but she did include a fundraising link for it in her bio however it’s not clear whether she uploaded that recently or not. They also haven’t uploaded to their joint YouTube channel in over six months, however this could just be something that’s fallen off over time.

There were concerns from viewers about their content around Valentine’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benaiah GB (@benaiahgb)



Neither of them posted anything for each other on Valentine’s Day and instead posted cryptic quotes about “choosing yourself”, which led to some concerns about whether the couple was still together.

However, in a separate post someone did ask Nicole about why they hadn’t posted together for Valentine’s Day and she responded: “Just keeping things lowkey this year.”

However, Nicole seems to have directly responded to concerns about her and Benaiah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benaiah GB (@benaiahgb)



Someone commented on one of her more recent videos asking about where Benaiah is, with Nicole replying in French: “He just became a rare Pokémon these days!”

On the pairs tagged images, there are also selfies of them with viewers of the show from 10 weeks ago, and it looks like last month they appeared in some promotional videos for a cruise company, however it could have been filmed earlier last year.

They still follow each other, and guessing by the fact that in Nicole’s bio she’s written “sharing pieces of life, keeping the rest offline”, it looks like they are definitely still together but are a lot more private about their relationship. I don’t think I could handle it if anything happened to these two, so now we can put the rumours to rest!

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