Here are all the Love Is Blind couples who have announced they’re divorcing so far this year

We're not even halfway through the year yet!

Five months into 2026, and there have already been two shocking Love Is Blind divorce announcements. Whilst last year was truly a bumper year for splits after the show, this year hasn’t exactly started off great. So, here are all the couples who have announced their divorces so far and what happened between then.

Amanda and Sergio

Love Is Blind: Sweden stars Amanda Rincon Jonegård and Sergio Rincon confirmed their divorce last week after getting married in 2023 on the show, with the pair having two children together,

At the start of April it was reported that Amanda was the one who filed for divorce through the Stockholm District Court, as reported by Aftonbladet. The pair now have a six month reflection period.

Amanda confirmed the news in an statement on Instagram, saying that the decision was hard to make and is a result of multiple issues within their marriage.

She wrote: “It’s a decision that has not been taken lightly but this is the ending of our marriage. I doubt anyone ends up here due to a single disagreement. God knows the effort that has been put in to make it work.

“I will never regret any part of this journey as our marriage gave us our two beautiful sons. Now is a time for reflection and growth, and to focus on being the best mom I can be. We now have a new, coparenting, relationship to learn to navigate.

“I’m not sure how I will handle everything both emotionally and practically, but one day at a time. One thing I do know is I’m not alone in the title single mom.”

Amber and Jordan

Following the Love Is Blind reunion, Amber and Jordan have now had the shortest marriage in Love Is Blind history after getting a divorce after just four months, so whilst they split up last year it was only announced a couple of month ago.

The pair revealed at the reunion that they got split and got a divorce after being married for just four months, and hadn’t even moved in together.

Jordan explained that there was a “lot of change” in that period of time and claimed that there was a lot of trust issues that Amber had after Love Is Blind, which also led towards their divorce. He added: “The negatives outweighed the positives.”

When Amber was asked whether she felt like Jordan should have moved to be closer to her since she had a daughter she admitted that she “didn’t think he was ready” and admitted it was “hard to trust” Jordan when they would only see each other on the weekends.

Jordan explained that he would drive to see her after work, make her dinner then drive back at 5am, then claimed that Amber would tell him that “those visits don’t count.” He asked why he would continue bothering if she didn’t appreciate him doing that.

Jordan says Amber only visited him twice, and then shockingly claimed that there were numerous “incidents” involving her drinking.

He claimed that one month after they got married he invited Amber to a wedding and she got “blacked out” for the first 30 minutes then fell asleep at the table and cussed him out at the wedding. He then claimed Amber was going to drive home and he had to take her keys because she was “wasted.”

He also claimed that Amber would “scream at him” and “not show up for sh*t” and created an environment which made him very uncomfortable.

The pair then started having issues with getting the divorce off the ground, as Jordan had claimed that Amber wasn’t signing their divorce papers after Love Is Blind.

Appearing on AD’s What’s The Reality podcast, Jordan revealed that he and Amber filed for divorce last August, but it’s not yet finalised as he’s waiting for her to sign the papers.

He explained: “I found a lawyer in like November, got my stuff sent in and got it paid for and then yeah got my stuff sent in but we’re still waiting for Amber to send her stuff to the lawyers.

“Then we’ve got to sign a financial affidavit and then sign the final paperwork. She said she would do it this week. Fingers crossed. We’ve got to move on.”

Speaking to Pop Pulse Media, Amber revealed that whilst it was “very easy” for Jordan to sign the Love Is Blind divorce papers because of his financial situation, she thinks the whole thing is “sketchy.”

She explained: “I didn’t sign it yet because it asked for my bank account number and has me list all my assets which I think is odd for an annulment.

“Yeah because they want my bank information and it seems sketchy so I’m having a lawyer look over it. It’s easy for Jordan to sign because he doesn’t have assets or a retirement fund to worry about… I’ve worked very hard for the little that I do have.”

If we’ve already had these two messy divorces less than six months into the year, something tells me the end of the year could be pure chaos.

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