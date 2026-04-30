Meet all the wives on Full Swing and what they do for work while their husbands play golf

Several of them have their own businesses

The golfers on Full Swing are the main characters, but their wives often appear on the Netflix show. Several of them, including Camilo Villegas and his partner Maria Ochoa, and Keegan and Jillian Bradley, are featured, and stay pretty busy while the men are out golfing.

Maria Ochoa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria (@maria_ochoam)

Camilo Villegas’ partner, Maria Ochoam, is the president and founder of non-profit organisation Mia’s Miracles. The charity pledges to support children facing life-altering medical diagnoses. She’s also the co-founder of timeless clothing brand, Sister Sister.

Jillian Bradley

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Keegan Bradley’s wife, Jillian, is a mother to their two kids. She is believed to be involved in philanthropic work, mainly in Vermont, where she grew up, and went to Eastern Connecticut State University. Jillian helps plan the Keegan Bradley ProAm annual charity day.

Michelle Money Weir

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Money Weir (@michellemoney)

Mike Weir’s wife, Michelle, has her own business called Fore All, a modern women’s golf clothing brand. She founded the brand, which has over 93K followers on Instagram, with Jen Styles, and offers full apparel line and golf products – for people who golf, and who don’t!

Kate Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99)

Justin Rose’s wife Kate helps him run The Kate and Justin Rose Foundation, which teaches people how to play golf. She used to work as a gymnast but retired from the sport and secured a role with IMG, where she met Justin while he was forming his professional career.

Olivia Peet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludvig Åberg (@luddeaberg)

Ludvig Åberg’s wife Olivia Peet is a Texas Tech University tennis alum and sportsperson, who used to play as a D1 tennis player. She mainly works as a fitness trainer now, teaching people all about wellness, health, lifestyle and fitness, and spends a lot of time in the gym!

Paulina Gretzky

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Dustin Johnson’s wife is Paulina Gretzky, who is known as the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. She works as an actress, model and singer, alongside juggling their two boys together, and has appeared in Grown Ups 2, Fame and Gun, Girls and Gambling.

Kim Johnson

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Zach Johnson’s wife is Kim, who he recently celebrated 23 years of marriage with. She worked in social services prior to meeting Zach, but she left her role to join her husband on the PGA Tour circuit, before they decided to set up the Zach Johnson Foundation.

Lona Skutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lona Dahmen (@traveleatsandtreats)

Joel Dahmen’s wife Lona got married to him on Full Swing! She has her own travel page on Instagram and helps Joel raise funds for charities benefiting children and families through the game golf, as part of their own charity, The Dahmen Family Foundation.

Katherine Morikawa

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Collin Morikawa’s wife is currently pregnant with their first baby, and ran a marathon at six months pregnant! She appears to be an influencer with over 70K followers on Instagram, and was recently sponsored during the Ryder Cup by Gatorade.

Alayna Finau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alayna Galea’i-Finau (@laynafinau)

Tony Finau’s wife is a content creator, “golf wifey” and mother. Their family has their own Instagram page with over 260K followers, while her personal page has 58K followers. She often makes money by sharing links to her clothing and mother-baby items.

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