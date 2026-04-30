Love on the Spectrum’s Kaelynn explains why she always comes out with controversial comments

Love on the Spectrum’s Kaelynn has revealed why she always comes out with controversial comments. Earlier this year, she was embroiled in a racism scandal, and now she’s receiving a load of backlash for saying co-star Tanner would “just be another weirdo” without the show.

She’s apologised for “hurting marginalised communities” in the past, and this time, revealed she “was trying to say how autistic people are often perceived by others.” But there’s a reason for how outspoken she is, and Kaelynn blames it on how she’s human and “makes mistakes.”

When someone called Kaelynn out for why she’s made multiple controversial statements, she replied: “I don’t know anyone in this world who has only made one mistake. Due to the nature of my work, my mistakes are public. I have a responsibility to learn and grow.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaelynn Partlow | Autistic Advocate (@kaelynnvp)

She added: “For better or worse, that growth is also public. I’m hoping people in our community can extend me grace when I say something that doesn’t land perfectly or when I struggle to explain myself. And when I f*** up, I’d LOVE to be in discussion so I can learn.”

Kaelynn said in November 2025 that Anne Frank “passed away” and received backlash for not saying she was murdered. She was previously called out by fellow autistic creators for seemingly “deliberately” mispronouncing New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani’s name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaelynn Partlow | Autistic Advocate (@kaelynnvp)

She’s apologised multiple times on each account and recently spoke out on often being misunderstood. Kaelynn recently wrote: “For autistic adults with high support needs… the way their day goes may be dependent on how OTHERS interpret their behaviour.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.