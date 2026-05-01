Does Ladies of London star Mark-Francis Vandelli have a partner? Here’s everything we know

He has been very private about his dating life

People are wondering whether Ladies of London: The New Reign star Mark-Francis Vandelli is in a relationship and if he has a partner.

He actually is in a relationship

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Despite being known for his sharp one-liners and strong opinions, Mark-Francis keeps his personal life surprisingly private. On the April 23 episode of Ladies of London: The New Reign, he confirmed that he is currently in a relationship. However, he didn’t reveal any details about his partner.

That level of privacy is actually quite typical for him, even after years on reality TV. Although Mark has spent over a decade in the public eye, including his long run on Made in Chelsea and a stint on Celebs Go Dating, he has never shared much about his romantic life.

His appearance on Celebs Go Dating in 2023 offered one of the few real insights into how he approaches relationships, and it showed he can be quite selective. Reflecting on one date, he admitted, “I don’t recall the finer details, but I may have led him to believe I might see him again.”

On another, clearly unimpressed, he said, “No wine, no geography, [he has] a mullet. Why am I here?”

He later even made an excuse to leave early, telling his date he had a friend’s birthday to attend, rather than directly saying he wasn’t interested.

But not every date was a disaster

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That said, not all of his experiences were negative. One date, in particular, stood out. Speaking about Alessio, Mark said, “I had a lovely lunch with Alessio. He gets it. He’s smart, he’s charming, he’s funny.”

Afterwards, he admitted he found Alessio’s “level of intellect attractive,” although he was less comfortable with more forward behaviour, especially PDA.

His last serious relationship lasted five years

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Mark has only spoken briefly about his past relationships, but he did reveal that his most recent long-term romance lasted around five years. “It was a while ago,” he said on Celebs Go Dating. “It was no longer right. For neither of us.”

He also admitted that he did love his ex-partner, adding, “That is surely what every human being strives for in some way, in some capacity.”

Interestingly, despite being in a long-term relationship, Mark revealed that he has never lived with a partner.

Ladies of London: The New Reign is streaming now on Hayu. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.