As Mark-Francis walks off in Ladies of London, here’s the full drama with Margo explained

The latest episode of Ladies of London: The New Reign saw one of its most dramatic moments yet, as Mark-Francis Vandelli abruptly left a group gathering and asked production to “de-mic” him, and while the scene felt sudden, the fallout with Margo Stilley had actually been building for quite some time.

So, where did it all start?

The tension between Mark-Francis and Margo began earlier in the season, when he shared comments from a mutual friend about her behaviour. He said she had become “unrecognisable in terms of her manner and demeanour.”

That comment, once it got back to Margo, created an initial rift. Alongside that, Mark also made a series of blunt remarks about her appearance. At one point, he said, “Well, she should get over it or dress better, quite frankly.”

Margo made it clear that she did not view the comments as harmless. She said Mark and those around him had “bullied” her and “put [her] in a corner.” She wanted to address things directly and move on, explaining, “Why doesn’t he want to come and sit with me? I asked him to come talk to me, and he left. I wanted to give him the opportunity to come over here to talk. … He doesn’t want to talk.”

However, Mark-Francis repeatedly showed he did not see the situation in the same way. When encouraged by others to sit down with Margo, he refused.

“Oh, I really don’t think it’s necessary,” he said. “She’ll get over it, and if she doesn’t, I don’t care. Not my problem.”

The fashion comments escalate things further

The disagreement intensified when Mark continued to criticise Margo’s outfit choices during the Longleat trip. Speaking about her look, he said, “I’m very sorry about that, but equally, I’m sorry about the VPL (visible panty line). There’s more underwear than dress. I will never be close to someone who walks around in a transparent dress.”

He then added, “If people are going to cry over their underwear, then they should wear different underwear.”

Margo responded by defending herself and her fashion choice, saying, “It’s Alaïa. He’s a very important designer, if you haven’t seen Clueless.”

The situation came to a head during a group gathering at Longleat House, where the cast attempted to encourage a conversation between the two. Margo approached Mark directly and asked him to sit down and talk, but he refused again. As she continued to push for a resolution, he became increasingly frustrated.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening,” he said. “This is so vulgar. I might have to leave.”

Rather than continue the exchange, he walked away from the group and asked production, “Can someone de-mic me please?”

He then left the scene entirely.

Ladies of London: The New Reign is streaming now on Hayu. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.