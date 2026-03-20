Ladies of London’s Margo Stilley once starred in the ‘most sexually explicit’ film ever

Erm, so it turns out that Margo Stilley had an incredibly raunchy past prior to Ladies of London, and was in the “most sexually explicit” film ever made.

She appeared in the steamy 2004 film, 9 Sings, which became immediately controversial due to having actual sex scenes between Margo and her co-star Kieran O’Brien, the first of its kind in the UK.

Margo was just 21 when the film came out, and initially she tried to keep her real identity anonymous, and would simply go by Lisa, the name of her character in the film, to try and avoid the huge backlash.

However, this only caused the media to try and discover her real identity even more, as she told The Telegraph: “Newspapers were running competitions with pictures of me, saying, ‘Who’s this girl?’ They were offering rewards to readers if they found out who I was. It was ridiculous.”

She’s also spoken out in defence of the film and the actual sex scenes she performed for it, telling The Irish Independent: “People were really angry with me. When I did press conferences, people would shout abuse at me. You’d think I invented sex!

“I got told I was a wh**e and a s**t and ‘how could I do it’. And ‘what kind of role model did I think I was giving young women?’ I mean, please… I didn’t invent sex! There’s a huge sex industry out there that’s worth billions.

“People ask me if I felt that Michael Winterbottom took advantage of me because I hadn’t acted before, but they forget that I developed the character.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margo Stilley (@margostilley)



She continued: “I am not at all like my character Lisa, and I was genuinely shocked by the reaction to the film and, particularly, to my role in it.

“It was a film about love and sex. It wasn’t porn. I mean, I had sex with my boyfriend last night, and that wasn’t porn. It was just hot sex! 9 Songs was a real film about love and sex, and I wanted to do that film and I am proud of it.”

Whilst Margo Stilley does briefly reference her raunchy film on Ladies of London, I had no idea it had had such huge backlash at the time!

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