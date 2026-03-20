Here’s how all the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast are linked to royalty

One has a connection to the actual British monarchy

If there’s one thing Ladies of London: The New Reign understands, it’s that London society runs on two things… outrageous gossip and very old names.

Bravo’s reboot, which premiered on March 5, brings together aristocrats, international socialites and women with connections that are either properly blue-blooded or just gloriously royal-adjacent.

But who actually has the strongest link to royalty? That’s where it gets interesting. Because while not everyone in this cast can claim a palace-worthy connection, a few absolutely can, and the ranking goes from genuinely royal family-adjacent to just quite posh.

1. Dara Huang

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Dara Huang takes the top spot because her link is the most direct and modern. She is the mother of Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, the son she shares with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is now married to Princess Beatrice.

That makes Dara forever connected to the inner orbit of the British royal family through co-parenting, whether or not she’s officially “royal” herself.

PEOPLE has explicitly referred to her as the mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson, which is about as close to a living royal family link as this cast gets.

2. Lady Emma Thynn

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If Dara has the strongest family tie, Lady Emma Thynn has the strongest title.

Emma is the Marchioness of Bath through her marriage to Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, and she lives at Longleat, one of Britain’s grandest stately homes. That is aristocracy with a capital A.

She is not a member of the royal family, but she is very much part of Britain’s hereditary upper tier, which, in London society terms, is major.

Bravo itself bills the series as a mix including “British blue bloods,” and Emma is clearly the cast’s most formal aristocratic presence.

3. Martha Sitwell

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Martha Sitwell lands next because her connection is through marriage into an old titled family rather than direct royal blood.

She was married to Sir George Sitwell, 8th Baronet, and the Sitwells are a long-established British aristocratic family with deep social roots.

A baronet isn’t royalty, and it’s a rung below the peerage, but it still places Martha firmly in Britain’s historic titled set.

4. Mark-Francis Vandelli

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Mark-Francis is classic Ladies of London material because his link is eccentric, glamorous and slightly complicated.

Bravo says he is the son of Diane Boulting-Casserley Vandelli, described as a Russian princess.

That gives him aristocratic or royal lineage by family background, though not in a British royal sense and not via a title he personally holds.

Still, in terms of sheer cocktail-party brag value, being raised by royalty absolutely earns him a high ranking.

5. Myka Meier

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Myka doesn’t have a family or title connection, but she does have a polished royal-world proximity.

A report from Country & Town House notes that she trained under a former member of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal household, and her etiquette brand has long leaned into royal protocol and duchess-inspired manners.

That is very different from being linked by blood or marriage, obviously, but compared with the rest of the cast, she has a clearer professional connection to the royal sphere.

6. Lottie Kane

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Lottie is chic, creative and extremely London, but publicly she has no reported royal or aristocratic tie.

Bravo’s bio frames her as an It Girl and graphic designer married to tailor Joshua Kane, fabulous, yes, but not royal-adjacent in any documented way.

7. Missè Beqiri

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Missè brings model energy and front-and-centre drama, but there is no publicly reported royal link attached to her background in Bravo’s cast list.

Her story is presented through fashion, family and independence rather than titled connections.

8. Kimi Murdoch

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Kimi may be a Haitian American shipping heiress and a fixture in London’s elite scene, but “heiress” and “royal” are not the same thing.

Based on Bravo’s bio, her status is social rather than aristocratic.

9. Margo Stilley

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Margo rounds out the list. She has London social ties and plenty of pop-culture intrigue, but no public royal or aristocratic connection has been highlighted in her Bravo profile.

So in this ranking, she’s the furthest from the crown.

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