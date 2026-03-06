Their looks are deceiving, so here are all the ages for Ladies of London: The New Reign cast

The Ladies of London: A New Reign cast have clearly found the fountain of youth, so let’s have a look at how old they all are because their ages aren’t immediately identifiable.

Martha Sitwell – 46

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Sitwell (@marthaladysitwell)



Martha Sitwell is the 46 years old, and her age means she’s the oldest member of the Ladies of London: A New Reign cast. Still, she genuinely looks fantastic for her age and I’d say she’s aging with all the grace possible for someone to have.

Margo Stilley – 43

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margo Stilley (@margostilley)



Next up is Margo Stilley, who was previously engaged to Bruce Cummings, but they ended up splitting up and the wedding was called off.

Myka Meier – 43

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myka Meier | Etiquette… but make it fun! (@mykameier)



Myka is the same age as Margo, and has made a name for herself with a very fancy etiquette business, so all the ladies better be on their best behaviour!

Emma Thynn – 39

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmmaThynnMarchionessOfBath (@emmathynn)



Entering the thirties and under category is Emma Thynn, who is married to the richest husband out of all of them, and casually literally has lions in her garden. No biggie.

Missé Beqiri – 39

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri)



Missé is the ex wife of footballer Anders Lindegaard, and then called off her engagement to Jake Hall, however the two do share a daughter together.

Mark-Francis Vandelli – 36

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark-Francis Vandelli (@markvandelli)



Mark-Francis rose to fame during his time on Made In Chelsea, and he’s also the only male member of the cast but he really is one of the ladies. Mark is almost the youngest cast member but has just been beaten out by Lottie Kane.

Lottie Kane – 35

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Kane (@joshuakanebespoke)



Whilst the official age for Lottie Kane hasn’t been publicly shared, based off when she went to university she’s around 35 years old, meaning she’s the youngest member out of the Ladies of London: A New Reign cast.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.