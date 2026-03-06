Let’s meet the insanely rich husbands of the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast

One of them is a prominent member of the aristocracy

Ladies of London: The New Reign is finally upon us, but as key as the main cast is, what about their husbands?

From members of the aristocracy to former professional basketball players, let’s meet all of the husbands of the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast.

Ceawlin Thynn

Ceawlin is the husband of Emma Thynn and given that he’s the 8th Marquess of Bath, he’s by far the richest out of the husbands of the Ladies of London: The New Reign cast.

He runs Longleat estate, which is a huge safari park and historic property in England, so yes they literally have lions in their garden.

He’s worth an estimated £200 million, with a huge amount of family wealth coming from the estate, which his family has owned since the 1500s.

Joshua Kane

Joshua is the husband of Lottie Kane, and he works as a luxury bespoke tailor with his own brand in London called Joshua Kane Tailoring.

Marco Meier

Marco is Myka’s husband and he’s a Swiss businessman who works in finance and real estate, but keeps a very private profile. He previously worked for Google and actually started a lawsuit against them after he felt he’d been fired because he’s a man.

Before entering the world of business Marco was actually a professional basketball player, and played the position of guard in the Swiss National League.

