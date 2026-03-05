After romance rumours with Rob Rausch on The Traitors, does Maura Higgins have a boyfriend?

Maura Higgins has just been gifted a Birkin bag by The Traitors co-star Rob Rausch, and it’s begged the question of whether she has a boyfriend. It turns out that, despite the romance rumours surrounding Maura and Rob, he’s taken, so does she have a boyfriend?

But Maura is single. She revealed she’s been celibate for over a year. The last person people thought Maura was dating was Pete Wicks, from TOWIE, but she confirmed they’re good friends. Before that, Maura split from stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton after ten months.

“I don’t trust men anyway,” Maura shared while reflecting on Rob’s betrayal in an interview with Elite Daily. “If I wasn’t used to that kind of guy, I reckon I would’ve been crying, storming out, never speaking to him again. But I’ve already got severe trust issues.”

“I’ve been celibate for a whole year,” Maura added, clarifying that she and Rob “never had a flirt” on The Traitors. “We were genuinely just friends,” Maura continued. “We were just having fun.” And it turns out Rob is apparently in a relationship with a Kansas aesthetician.

Before she got famous on Love Island, Maura was with James, an Irish car salesman, for nine years before they split up in 2017. They had met in school when she was a teenager and even got engaged. She then dated Shane McGuigan, who she met at a boxing match, in 2018.

It was then, that she decided to then go on the world’s biggest dating show ever. They split, and then she met Curtis Pritchard on Love Island, who she went to the final with, before she began dating another Love Island guy called Chris Taylor, for just six months.

A while after her relationship with Chris came to an end, Maura dated Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, and when that ended, she was caught kissing Joey Essex. She was also spotted getting cosy with Strictly’s Kai Widdrington, but that was it.

