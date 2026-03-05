Rob Rausch bought Maura Higgins a five-figure Hermes bag, so what’s his net worth?

Rob Rausch is certainly a man of his word, because he just bought Maura Higgins the five-figure Birkin bag he pinky-promised her he’d get if he was a Traitor. And he did exactly that, turning up to deliver her the prized item while wearing gloves, so what’s his net worth?

He’s worth $250K as a former Love Island USA star and daily snake wrangler, which is only just over seven percent of what Maura is worth. She’s carrying a net worth of $3.5 million, as a Love Island USA: Aftersun host and former Love Island icon.

Among high figure brand deals and presenting gigs, she’s also the sole director of media company The Flutter Effect Ltd, which filed profits of £152,000 in 2022, according to the Daily Mail. Yet out of all the net worths of The Traitors season four cast, Rob has the lowest.

While he did gain a following after Love Island USA, men typically don’t get as lucrative brand deals compared to the women on their season, as was the case for Rob. However, he did win a whopping $220K by taking home The Traitors crown, and betraying Maura.

He won’t even reveal the price tag of the Birkin bag he bought Maura, but we’ve figured out it was around the $23K mark. Oh, and just before he won The Traitors, as in two mere days before it was announced, Rob decided to go all out and buy a new home in Alabama.

Rob has been living in the two-story live-work space in Florence, Alabama, worth around $101,000. The purchase took place on September 12, 2025, and sources tell TMZ Rob has been working on improving the property for months, and that he’s good with money.

