Colton Underwood addresses rumours he stormed off set during The Traitors reunion

Colton Underwood has spoken out about the tumours that he stormed off set during The Traitors reunion.

Page Six previously reported that Colton decided to leave the set after a tense conversation with Lisa Rinna, but she didn’t see it that way.

During an interview with Variety, she commented: “I didn’t see it myself. I saw him leave, but I saw other people leave too, to go to the bathroom and such, but it took a long time for people to come back. That I can share with you.”

Colton Underwood was then asked directly about whether he left The Traitors reunion when appearing on Harry Jowsey’s podcast, Boyfriend Material.

Colton was asked: “I did see there was some tea saying that you stormed off set. Do you want to clear it up when you’re filming that?”

He responded: “Yeah. I mean, I don’t always have time to go back and forth and say, ‘This is true, this is not true,’ but I did not storm off of the set.

“There’s planned, as you know, as reunions are filming, there’s planned breaks and when they bring new people out and position them, you have 10 minutes of downtime, so everybody stayed in their seat and I just went out and my team was there, so I talked to them and had water.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of spin that’s happened on this season. I’ll just say that and I’ve sort of just been sitting there taking it and I’m exhausted.

“At this point of my career, I don’t have time to go online and combat every negative or just quite frankly lie that’s out there about me. It’s just also not good for my mental health either.

