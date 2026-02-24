Lisa Rinna was urged to leave The Traitors party early after thinking she was drugged

Lisa Rinna is convinced that someone drugged her at The Traitors US premiere party, as per a source. If true, it looks like the on-screen game may have weirdly played out into the real world, to the point where Colton Underwood had to alert her press team.

The party where Lisa thought she was roofied happened in Los Angeles on January 8. Apparently, she was acting so weird to the point that her team had to get her to leave early, even though she’d barely drank anything but was showing really erratic behaviour.

Colton reportedly went to Lisa’s team and let them know that something seemed off, an insider told TMZ. The insider said that, after taking a few group pictures with the cast, Lisa’s team escorted her out of the party, with her suspicious she may have been drugged.

Just last weekend, Lisa took shots at Colton at one of her book signings. She told the crowd that he got upset with her after filming The Traitors season four reunion, and he has since unfollowed her on social media, so things are pretty frosty despite him trying to help.

Colton allegedly said he knew Lisa didn’t have that much to drink because he was with her the whole night, so he got worried. Lisa had one group picture with her cast members, before she was urged to leave the party early. And Lisa never leaves a party early.

Lisa did seem to reference the claims on her Instagram Stories today when she shared a TikTok video discussing the “dangers” of The Abbey, which is where The Traitors premiere was held. “It is considered one of the most dangerous bars in America,” the video claimed.

Reality Shrine has contacted Peacock and The Abbey for comment.

