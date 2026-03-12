Amber savagely outs Jordan as she releases their texts after the Love Is Blind reunion

Amber is outing Jordan yet again by releasing even more text messages between them after the Love Is Blind reunion. She’d already left a load of receipts which proved they both planned to say no at the altar, but now there’s evidence of Jordan saying he was just as drunk.

He came out to say Amber was drunk at a friend’s wedding they went to together, which was the first social event they attended. She has shared texts between them with the caption: “Clearing the rumours I wasn’t the only drunk one at the wedding. This text is at 4.30pm.”

Jordan, who was the best man at the wedding, seemingly admitted to having had eight beers already and it hadn’t hit the evening yet. Amber has also said he “drank more than anyone she knows” during their brief four-month marriage, in which he met her daughter, Emma.

He accused Amber of getting “blacked out in the first 30 minutes” at one of the few weddings they went to, while she called him “disrespectful” for not staying to help her and partying with his friends. Jordan added that he felt it was an “unhealthy relationship”.

She’s also now shared more texts that seemingly happened between them, where you can see Amber explaining that she was late due to not being able to travel past 30mph up the hills. However, Jordan says there was “this disrespect with you not showing up to s***.

He added: ” Then on top of that, it just created an environment where I was totally uncomfortable even sharing how I’ve felt with you. So I was looking out for myself in terms of my mental health, my wellbeing. To push it past that time would have been irresponsible for all of us.”

Jordan appears to say it’s “so annoying they didn’t have it [the car] ready” after she told him the car kept stalling up the hills. He also told her to wait at the back if she was late to the ceremony, telling her it wasn’t sure if the wedding would actually start on time.

During the reunion, Jordan claimed she fell asleep at the table and cussed him out at the wedding. He then claimed Amber was going to drive home and he had to take her keys because she was “wasted. However, Amber said she “doesn’t even have time to be a drunk.”

She added: “I’m a nurse practitioner in family medicine. I oversee over 1,300 patients. I work 12 hour days four days a week plus take care of my daughter. Did I drink on the show? Of course! I was nervous and also didn’t have my child. That was so far from my actual reality.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Jordan for comment.

