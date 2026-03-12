All the Love Is Blind cast members who’d had a baby with someone else by the reunion

Devonta shockingly announced during the Love Is Blind reunion that he was not only engaged but expecting a baby with his fiancee, and after just two months no less.

But this isn’t the first time a Love Is Blind cast member has announced they’ve either had or are having a baby at the reunion, so let’s have a look at all the previous occasions.

Devonta

Devonta has revealed new details of the timeline for when he actually met his fiancée and became engaged to her, alongside her being pregnant with their baby after Love Is Blind, and it’s all a lot to take in.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Devonta revealed that the pair have only been together for just two months, and they’re already not only engaged but pregnant too!

Devonta admitted that it had all happened a lot quicker than either of them had anticipated, saying: “I don’t necessarily think we were planning on doing it as fast as we did. But this is the biggest blessing ever. I’m ecstatic. It’s literally all I think about. I’m always on Pinterest looking at baby clothes, ideas, figuring all that stuff out.”

As for whether he’ll ever make his partner public, it seems he won’t as he explained she “wants to stay out of all this” and explained that the pair had actually known each other for years before dating.

It turns out the Devonta met his now pregnant fiancée way before Love Is Blind, as they had been friends in college, but had never imagined they’d be having a baby together or get engaged.

He recalled: “We have always known each other, [but] we’ve never dated or anything. … She’s always been a friend. We reconnected and it was like, ‘Wow.’ We look at the timeline and how fast things progressed, but I feel like I’ve known her my whole life. Whenever these big things that have happened in my life, she’s been there as a supporting friend.

“It was a timing thing where I was like, ‘Man, this was exactly where I was supposed to end up.’ And it’s just felt electric ever since. I knew I wanted to be a father.”

He also shared more with E! Online, saying that she’s his “best friend” and after they reconnected everything took off very quickly.

He explained: “The girl that I’m with now, I’ve actually known her since I was in college,. We’ve never dated, never talked, anything. It was just kind of like an old flame that took off. It was like a ‘hell yeah’ moment where we’re just like, ‘Man, wish we could rewind the clock and go back five, six years.’”

Sparkle Megan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparkle Megan (@meganwalerius)

Sparkle Megan was another Love Is Blind cast member who revealed she’d had a baby by the time the reunion rolled around. in fact, Megan revealed that her baby was two and a half months old, with the father being her new partner, a businessman called Paul.

Mark Cuevas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Anthony Cuevas (@markanthonycuevas_)

In season one of Love Is Blind, Mark had been left at the altar by Jessica Batten but moved on in no time at all, as when After The Altar was released Mark had already moved on with Aubrey Rainey and the pair had welcomed a son together.

Bartise

And last but not at all least is Bartise, who broke up with Nancy at the altar and by the time the reunion aired he announced that he’d had a baby with another woman. Truly the wildest drama out there.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.