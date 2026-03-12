Everything Savannah Louie has been up to since she was brutally booted off Survivor 50

Savannah Louie was sadly booted off by her fellow Survivor 50 contestants, but she hasn’t let it go. But she has been super busy, from travelling the world with her partner to going to a Lady Gaga concert, as well as sharing her true thoughts about leaving the CBS show.

After leaving, she was really gutted, but decided to fill her cup by listening to live music and taking herself for a massage, especially after all of those difficult physical challenges. When people told her they were really sad she was voted off, she replied: “Tbh same hahaha.”

She’s even been approached for a small acting role since, and has been living her life since it was filmed in Fiji in June 2025. Savannah has been travelling the world with her partner, such as to Costa Rica, and even went snowmobiling in natural hot springs in Jackson Hole.

She’s since been sponsored by Sundae School for a jacket collaboration, and has even interviewed Boston Rob. Savannah has been compared to being on the same tier as the iconic competitor, who actually turned down the opportunity to be on the 50th season.

Just six months after filming, Savannah wrote: “What a year. For all of the peaks, the highest highs I shared, there were many quieter, difficult, darker moments I didn’t. Thank you to the one person who has seen it all, the man who has supported me.”

“You truly made this year feel complete. Feeling a lil mushy as we ring in the new year. I cannot wait for all our adventures to come in 2026 eeeeek love you my branzino fish,” Savannah added, as the most major thing she done was win the 49th season of Survivor!

