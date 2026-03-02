Boston Rob was invited back for Survivor 50, here’s the real reason he turned down the offer

Him and Ozzy together would have been a force of nature

Despite fan favourites such as Ozzy Lusth returning for Survivor 50, iconic cast member Boston Rob is noticeably absent and here’s why.

Well, it turns out that he was actually invited back for Survivor 50, but he Boston Rob decided not to return to the show so that he could give other players a chance to make a comeback.

After numerous upset queries from viewers about why he wouldn’t be part of the cast, Boston Rob posted a statement on Instagram. He wrote: “Wow!!! I got all of your DM‘s and messages so so many thank you all!! But literally don’t be mad.

“Survivor and Jeff Probst early on they called and asked, I just felt like I have played so many times and I am truly fulfilled with my Survivor journey. I wanted my spot to go to someone else that deserved another chance!”

He added: “I’ve gotten so much out of Survivor. It will always be a part of who I am! I’m eternally grateful. Like I said ..It’s gonna be OK. I feel like something good is coming!!!”

And whilst Boston Rob has made some other forays into the world of reality TV beyond the Survivor series, such as on The Traitors, he told People that he doesn’t see himself ever returning to competitive reality TV.

He admitted: “At this point, I’m kind of just hanging out. I don’t have a desire to go back and compete in that realm right now. I’m going to take a little break, the kids are off for the summer.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.