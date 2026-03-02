Vic addresses criticism his relationship with Christine on Love Is Blind is ‘boring’

Vic has directly addressed accusations that his relationship with Christine on Love Is Blind is “boring.” Taking to Threads, Vic not only addressed that topic but also touched upon those who thought he only wanted to date a white woman.

He wrote: “Seemingly healthy relationships can present boring. It can trigger skepticism & think pieces disguised as truths. In part, for valid reasons because the world exposes us to wicked things & pain.

“I entered the experiment with faith, an open mind & heart… not with discrimination/hate. I’ve seriously dated women of diff races. I came looking for a potential wife & if you think the colour of the person’s skin would change the decisions in episodes one to three, you don’t know me. I pray for societies healing.”

Whilst speaking to the New York Post, Vic reflected more about his relationship with Christine, saying: “Even before those doors opened [to reveal what she looked like], it was like, ‘This connection feels right. It feels like it was meant to be.’ So it was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s my person, regardless.’”

He also once again spoke out about his “boring” relationship, admitting he didn’t think people were going to be so obsessed with him and Christine.

He explained: “I was not expecting that sort of reaction. Because I feel like [we were] … I would use the term ‘boring’ in the sense that I feel like viewership and the public want more chaos.”

Vic has also had a huge surge in followers since the show started, as he explained it’s something he’s currently praying for advice about.

He continued: “It’s something I’m actually praying on right now in terms of, alright how do you steward this? Why is this happening and what am I supposed to do with it?

“I’ve gotten some who’ve said, ‘I appreciate how you represent black men in terms of your vulnerability, your openness and how you comported yourself.’”

He added: “I’ve gotten comments about faith. They’re like, ‘In a world where we shy away from talking about these things, it can be normalised and it doesn’t mean you’re holier than thou.’”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.