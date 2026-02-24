It’s been revealed whether Vic and Christine are still together after Love Is Blind

Vic and Christine have my whole heart, and they’re 100 per cent the strongest couples on this season of Love Is Blind, but are they still together?

Well, according to sources we do actually know the answer, so this is your last warning if you don’t care for spoilers – you have been warned!

Well, according to the Reality Receipts podcast, Vic and Christine do in fact say yes to each other at the altar and are still together today. After the trainwreck of last season I’m delighted there’s actually a couple who seem genuinely in love and do tie the knot.

I can’t say I’m too surprised by the news, as in one of Vic’s pictures on his Instagram from over the summer, it does look exactly like he’s hiding a wedding ring on his finger…

He’s also been publicly gushing about their relationship, telling the New York Post that Christine “is his person.”

He recalled: “Even before those doors opened [to reveal what she looked like], it was like, ‘This connection feels right. It feels like it was meant to be.’ So it was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s my person, regardless.’”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.