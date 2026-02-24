A true icon! Here’s where Tyler is now, a year after she walked away from Love Is Blind

Tyler has been giving us lots of updates since leaving Love Is Blind when it was filmed a year ago. She never thought people would hear her story of ghosting Kevan in their love triangle with Keya, and has been living life as a single woman ever since walking out.

She hasn’t gotten into a new relationship, and has instead launched a new chapter: a fresh home with her dog. Tyler revealed how, on the same week her Love Is Blind season aired, Tyler’s home flooded, which meant she had to quickly move out with hardly any warning.

Tyler explained how, for an entire year, “she didn’t think anyone would hear her story, but they did.” She’s been working out, going for nights out with the girlies, and even became a plant mum. She was also nominated and selected as a Rising Black Leader for women!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler 🦋 (@thiswomantyler)

Before filming, Tyler took a trip to the romantic city of Paris, and has been ticking off her bucket list items in each country, from riding horses on a volcano to hot air balloons in the Apache Wash Trailhead. So since filming, her travelling passion has remained alive!

She is remembered for looking into the camera on the show on purpose, and decided that, once she left the pods, she “does not want to be married by any means.” That was a huge pivot from thinking she wanted to have a ring on it when she first went on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler 🦋 (@thiswomantyler)

Now she’s moved from Cincinnati, but two months before her uprooting, Tyler decided to host a Beyonce party! She’s also been hanging out with her co-stars a lot, especially Keya, who she developed a close friendship with, despite both once liking Kevan.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.