Love Is Blind’s Tyler claims producer wouldn’t let her leave even when she refused to stay

Tyler L from Love Is Blind was involved in a scandalous love triangle with Keya and Kevan, and she’s come out with some major bombshells in an interview. She’s now claimed on What’s The Reality? podcast that a producer in the experiment wouldn’t let her leave.

She alleged that production announced Tyler’s decision to leave over the intercom to the entire cast, which Kevan said made him feel like a fool, and then encouraged her to take part in a redo date by telling her she “always leaves” when things get difficult for her.

Keya and Tyler revealed how they looked directly at the cameras during filming, which we all noticed, to tell editors they were friends and “refused to be edited into a rivals,” while Tyler said she realised she “left realising she has much higher standards for a partner.”

Tyler said: “I started putting the puzzle pieces together of, like, why have I been in the same conversation for the past three days? I was irritated I had to go do that interview, me and my producer were going back and forth, I’m like, ‘Put me on that plane.'”

“He was like, ‘You got to go do that interview,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not doing no damn interview, I want to go to the beach, like, let me leave.’ And so, I’m ready to go, and me and him was going back and forth, and he was saying something when we argued about being open.”

“But when he said, ‘This is what you always do, you always leave,’ I felt like that triggered something in me that was like, ‘You know what, I do.’ Looking back, one thing I know about myself is my gut be gutting, but my instincts be spot on,” Tyler added.

Keya, on the other hand, was told how she was told to film a redo, like Tyler, but was confused as she “thought this was unscripted.” Tyler added: “I go to therapy twice a month, but I get why, when you’re watching the edit, it does feel emotionally unregulated.”

Netflix and Kinetic Content have been contacted by Reality Shrine for comment.

