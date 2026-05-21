We never actually saw Billie Eilish on Survivor 50 for the Boomerang Idol, so what happened?

Billie Eilish was shouting about her Survivor 50 Boomerang Idol named after her for ages, but we never got to see it. Now, we know the actual real reason behind why they cut the entire segment, even though the singer had literally approved all of it to go on CBS.

It was an unexpected role because Billie has never had any association to Survivor. Yet her name was spoken on the show more than anyone else, and for the Boomerang, players who find the advantage must send it to someone else, but send it back if they are eliminated.

Billie had sent a letter to the contestants to explain how to use the Boomerang, but we never actually got to see it executed. “We sent her a couple of ideas, and she decided which one she liked,” Jeff previously told People of the advantage. “She said, ‘I like the Boomerang.’”

Billie Eilish is on Survivor 50? Where???? pic.twitter.com/LF7AM47aWs — Aidan Chin (@aidanchin) May 21, 2026

The host added: “Then, we kind of wrote out the clue, and she approved that as well.” The twist with this idol was that the person who found the clue must secretly give the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol to someone on an opposing tribe – and people found it really confusing.

In her song TV, Billie sings, “I put on Survivor just to watch somebody suffer.” She has also expressed interest in competing on the reality competition show, and Jeff told People, “Well, I saw a little interview with Billie where she said, ‘I think I might want to play.'”

He added: “I’m just saying, the invitation is there. It seems unlikely. It’s a long commitment, but Billie’s always welcome.” Anyway, she never turned up in person, but that’s because she was busy with her touring schedule and prefers to watch the show from her living room.

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