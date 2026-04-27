Temptation Island season two star hints he’s going on Love Island USA with cryptic photo

A Temptation Island season two star has just posted a photo holding a Love Island USA merchandise bottle with his name on it. And you’ll never guess who it is… Preston. Yep, the guy who got with Shyanne during her holiday away from her then-boyfriend, Jack.

He’s already been on Squid Game: The Challenge, Temptation Island, and now it looks like he’s been snatched up for another dating show. Of course, this is not confirmed, and was purely hinted at on Preston’s Instagram story, using the eyes emoji, and a shush emoji.

Preston is now on Cameo, while Jack, whose girlfriend he ended up kissing, told Reality Shrine he “doesn’t do interviews for free”. So it looks like one season of Temptation Island and they’re both doing everything they can to get that bag and use their fame for money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preston Viltz (@prestonviltz)

Shyanne’s former link has also just launched one-to-one fitness coaching. Sadly, Preston was ready to leave with her after the show, and actually waited there in a suit at the final bonfire, but she decided to leave him standing there and essentially ditched him.

Obviously, Preston could have just bought a personalised Love Island bottle, as anyone can! But the mystery emojis did make it seem like more than just drinking some water, unless he’s trying to shoot his shot. His co-star, Mikey, said he’d be up for going on the dating show!

Mikey has teased that he’d happily go on Love Island USA after loads of people said he reminds him of Kendall Washington. Yamen Sanders, who starred on Love Island USA in 2019, and again on All Stars in 2026, actually went on the first season of Temptation Island.

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