The extreme measure Temptation Island’s Shyanne took to save her friendship with Jack

Shyanne and Jack have been hanging out a lot, but they’ve confirmed their relationship has sailed. Anyway, the Temptation Island journey was pretty wild for both of them, as they decided to get to know tempters like Jesenia and Preston – yet they stayed friends?!

Basically, Shyanne recorded a TikTok live, where she revealed that in the month after filming, they both stayed in contact with the single people from the show, otherwise known as the tempters. However, to save their friendship, they had to cut those people off altogether.

She’s revealed she and Jack are on good terms and said: “We both talked to the singles for a month or so after filming but then we agreed that if we wanted to have any friendship, we had to cut off talking to the singles moving forward. So now neither of us talk to the singles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shyanne Blankenship (@shyanne.blankenship)

Jack and Shyanne were also supposed to be alternates on the show because the producers thought they were too young but then changed their minds, she claimed, and even said the Jack shown on the show is “completely different from who he is in real life.”

Shyanne, who left Preston standing at the final bonfire in a suit while she decided she didn’t want to leave with him, does not follow him, while Jack, who was romantically involved with Jesenia and Carter, no longer follows the two women he got to know on the show.

Just a week ago, Shyanne commented on Jack’s promo pic of them for the show: “Keep your head up and show the world a side of you they didn’t get to see. No matter how things went I’ll have your back. 🤞” Um, sorry, what is going on?!

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