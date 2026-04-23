Xzavier reveals the exact moment he knew he had won Sydney over on Temptation Island

Xzavier has shared the exact moment he knew he had won Sydney over during Temptation Island, and we never even got to see it. Turns out the final date scene was cut, but said the “overnight date where they cooked dinner together” specifically stands out for him.

She made asparagus for him, while he made her mochi butter cake for dessert, and sweet and spicy salmon for dinner. Even though asparagus isn’t something he’s a big fan of, it “tasted good,” and Xzavier said “cooking is where you really have to be a team.”

They have a lot of cute memories from the show, from finding candy around the villa, to “sharing that private space,” and it really explains why they connected so well. Sydney has revealed that he was a “really supportive friend up until the yoga date, when they were physical.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xzavier Odom (@xzavierodom25)

Let’s be honest, we all thought him playing guitar done it for Sydney, and even Mikey agrees. He joked how he “didn’t stand a chance because the guy plays guitar,” while Xzavier has confirmed he really is as calm in real life as he’s portrayed on the show.

“I try to maintain a calm level of energy. I don’t like to be outside of myself. We had so many positive talks. You guys didn’t see the depth of the conversation we had on the island, the initial first date we were in the living room on the couch talking until 2am,” he said.

Xzavier added: “They took about 600 hours of footage into nine, so I have a lot more to share about the show.” As for the final date, he said, “They didn’t include my final date with Sydney. It was a magical experience! Cooked together in our own private villa.”

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