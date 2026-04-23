Sydney slams Temptation Island production for leaving out key scene after she dumped Mikey

There was more than just crying in the bushes

Sydney dumped Mikey at the final bonfire on Temptation Island, but claims there was more to the scene following the break-up that didn’t make the final cut. She’s now slamming production for not editing it in, because people thought she was heartless for her actions.

We saw her say, “He did what he did, and I’m going to do what I’m going to do.” Sydney had developed a deep connection with tempter Xzavier, who she left the island with, and now she’s said: “What you saw was the decision. What you didn’t see was the process behind it.”

Sydney said: “During that bonfire, I was finally acknowledging patterns I had been quiet about for way too long. I had to let the world see my breaking point. But honestly, a lot of what came after that got left out. Leaving the bonfire, I was done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

She admitted she “was over her relationship” with Mikey and didn’t want to be with him anymore. “Me and Xzavier didn’t get physical until we went to the yoga date. To the outside world, it looked like a love story from the beginning when he was a supportive friend.”

Sydney went on to say it “turned into something more” before adding: “The show lacked my depth and my personal growth throughout this experience. I sat with myself, I cried in bed, I cried the next morning in bed with Shyanne, I talked about my feelings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

“I talked about my relationship, about how hard it was to lose my best friend. That was who I came to the island with and that’s who I wanted to leave with, but a lot of things changed. As the only Black woman on the show, I was well aware of how I could be perceived.

“I didn’t have the luxury of being misunderstood loudly so a lot of what I processed was internal. When I chose to walk away, it wasn’t me making an impulsive decision, it was an accumulated one. It wasn’t about giving you guys a love story, it was finding who I was.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Banjay Studios and Netflix for comment.

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