Why are Shyanne and Jack still posting together after brutal split on Temptation Island?

After everything that went down between Shyanne and Jack on Temptation Island, you’d think they’d keep their distance, but they’ve been posting content together, so what’s really going on? Are Shyanne and Jack back together?

Wait, are Shyanne and Jack back together after Temptation Island?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Mason (@jackk.mason)



No, they are not a couple anymore. Shyanne made that pretty clear at the reunion, saying, “That ship has sailed.”

She also admitted she kind of expected how things would go, explaining, “I knew he was going to cheat on me.”

Shyanne also said that going on the show was a “terrible idea” and she felt it was basically Jack’s excuse to meet other girls.

But why are they still posting together?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Steffanina (@mattsteffanina)



Even though they’ve split, Shyanne and Jack have still been seen hanging out in the same group, including Sydney and Mikey, and they’ve both appeared in content together. Naturally, people started assuming they might’ve secretly got back together. But that’s not actually the case.

Shyanne addressed it directly in an Instagram Q&A after someone asked, “Why are you making content with Jack? We hate him, right?”

She wrote, “Because at the end of the day, Jack and I have spent so much of our lives together that I will be the LAST person to get on the internet and tear him apart. I said enough on the show out of an emotional reaction.”

She added, “The internet is already harsh enough. So the least I can do is lift him up through content.”

So while their relationship on Temptation Island was messy (to say the least), things seem a bit more civil now.

There were also rumours that Shyanne is now dating Jackson Mahomes after pictures and videos of them together from 2024 and 2025 went viral. However, she has now shut down all the speculation and denied that they were ever in a relationship.

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