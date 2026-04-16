Who is Jackson Mahomes? Meet the man rumoured to be dating Temptation Island’s Shyanne

He’s been popping up all over social media and is rumoured to be Temptation Island’s Shyanne Blankenship’s boyfriend, so who actually is Jackson Mahomes?

Here’s everything you need to know.

He is a social media influencer with a huge following

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)



Jackson is best known for being a content creator. He’s built up a big following on TikTok and Instagram, where he posts dance videos, lifestyle clips, and loads of content from game days.

Basically, his content is quite casual and day-to-day things like going out, hanging with friends, and behind-the-scenes moments at big NFL events.

He’s also worked with brands and partnerships online, so social media is actually a big part of what he does.

He’s also the brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)



Jackson is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis Kelce.

The two are said to be really close. Jackson is often seen supporting his brother at games and big events like the Super Bowl, and he was even Patrick’s best man at his wedding in 2022.

Even though his brother is a massive sports star, Jackson has said before that he wants to make a name for himself in his own way.

He studied marketing and has a business background

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)



Jackson was born in Texas and grew up there with his family. He later went on to study marketing at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, graduating in 2022.

So, he has a background in business and has said he’s interested in working with brands and influencers.

He’s had a few controversies in the past

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)



According to PEOPLE, in May 2023, he was arrested after being accused of assault at a restaurant in Kansas. Later, three of the four charges were dropped in January 2024. And in March 2024, he was given six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanour battery charge.

So, how is he linked to Shyanne Blankenship?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)



Jackson has pictures and videos with Shyanne on his social media, and people think they might be dating. The confusing part is that there are photos of them together from 2024, when Shyanne and Jack Mason were supposedly still in a relationship.

Right now, nothing has been confirmed. None of them has said anything publicly.

Reality Shrine has contacted Shyanne Blankenship, Jack Mason, and Jackson Mahomes for comment.

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