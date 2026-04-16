All the rumoured new couples that got together after their antics on Temptation Island

Temptation Island truly does have couples doing total 180s, because the person they enter the experiment with isn’t always the one they leave with. There’s several rumoured new couples who are now apparently together, and to be honest, none of them are the OG duos.

Sydney and Xzavier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

It looks like Xzavier and Sydney are still together after Temptation Island, because they are flirting pretty openly in public. Despite not usually being allowed to reveal their relationship statuses until all of the episodes and the reunion are out, they’re not holding back.

Sydney made an Instagram reel with her male co-stars, which featured Xzavier, to which he commented, “When you make me smile.” The comment has already received over 200 likes, and surely this is a sign that, a year on, Sydney and Xzavier are still together.

She recently teased that she can’t reveal her relationship status yet, while taking a selfie. One person commented, “Syd being the only girl and Xzavier being there tells me all that it needs to,” and it looks like Xzavier and Sydney walking away from the show together paid off.

Shyanne and Jackson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes)

Social media influencer Jackson Mahomes is rumoured to be Temptation Island’s Shyanne Blankenship’s boyfriend. She entered with Jack, but Jackson has pictures and videos with Shyanne on his social media, and people think they might be dating after the show.

The confusing part is that there are photos of them together from 2024, when Shyanne and Jack Mason were supposedly still in a relationship. Right now, nothing has been confirmed. None of them has said anything publicly and Reality Shrine has asked for comment.

Cole and Scarlett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Bentley (@scarlettbentley)

Cole and Scarlett are rumoured to be together, and everyone’s hoping they are. They recently hung out with their co-stars and looked to be on good terms after entering the show as a couple. They’ve been hanging out a lot since, even though Scarlett left the show single.

Kaylee and Summit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee (@kayleeenneedham)

In August 2025, Kaylee shared photos with Summit where they rode a yacht and enjoyed a holiday together, saying it “might be the best summer ever”. She said she was “big time crushin” on Summit on the same trip, while they took pics during golden hour.

They smiled with their arms round each other a month before, in which Kaylee wrote, “More of this please.” He commented, “More of you please,” and they’re just so cute. They’ve been hanging out with co-stars since the show, but Summit jokily said “their girls left them”.

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