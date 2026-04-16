Things didn’t work out with Logan, so what’s Hailey been up to since Love on the Spectrum?

Hailey quickly became a fan favourite on Love on the Spectrum season four, and it’s not hard to see why, so here’s what she’s actually been up to since the show wrapped.

She’s been celebrating the show with loved ones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Kocvara (@haileykocvara)



Since the series came out, Hailey has clearly been enjoying the moment. She recently posted photos celebrating season four, using the caption “#LOTS Season 4 Celebration”.

It looked like a really wholesome moment, as she was surrounded by friends and family.

Her social media has changed quite a bit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Kocvara (@haileykocvara)



One of the biggest changes is actually her Instagram. It used to be private, but she’s now made it public and has been posting loads more.

That’s quite a shift, especially as she kept things more low-key before. She’s probably become more comfortable being in the spotlight after appearing on the show, and is maybe enjoying connecting with people who watched her journey.

She’s still in touch with some of the cast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Kocvara (@haileykocvara)



Hailey seems to have stayed connected with parts of the Love on the Spectrum cast. A few cast members, including Tyler, Georgie and Dylan, follow her on Instagram.

That usually means there’s at least some kind of friendship or friendly connection there. So it looks like she’s taken away not just the experience, but also some relationships from the show.

She hasn’t stayed in contact with Logan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiveMeMoreTV (@givememoretv)



When it comes to Logan, things are a bit different. After filming, they did meet up again, but Hailey ultimately decided to end things, telling Logan she “just wanted to be friends”.

Logan has since spoken about the experience in a really positive way, calling it “a learning experience” and saying he’s glad he got the chance to go through it all.

But now, it’s also pretty clear they’ve gone their separate ways. The two don’t follow each other on Instagram either.

She’s kept her normal life going

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Kocvara (@haileykocvara)



Aside from the show and social media, Hailey still has her job as a school food service worker. During her first date with Logan, she revealed that she works at a school as a food service worker. She explained that her job involves serving food to students, prepping meals, and doing “all kinds of stuff.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.