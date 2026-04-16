The real reason Mikey was invited to Kamala Harris’ house before Temptation Island

He met the former Vice President three years before the show

Mikey from Temptation Island may have just become Netflix-famous, but he has been pretty friendly with former Vice President Kamala Harris. He was invited to Kamala’s house back in 2023, three years before he starred on Temptation Island with then-girlfriend Sydney.

He went to the mansion in Washington DC and wrote: “I’m grateful for Vice President Kamala Harris and Mr.Emhoff’s personal invitation to their Holiday Reception at their Washington DC home. It was an honour to be among so many distinguished individuals.”

Mikey was on the news, where he was shown shaking Kamala’s hand at the Democratic National Convention, for the first day of the 2024 campaign. He wrote: “Ya boy on national TV you feel me. Aggie Pride.” Aggie Pride represents North Carolina A&T State University.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey (@jussmikey)

He was in a running advert on all major networks with the former VP, and the reason why is because he was one of 200 creators to go to the convention. Mikey wrote: “Truly blessed for this opportunity, thank Vice President Harris and the team for trusting me with this.”

The Temptation Island star added: “Grateful for the recognition from Vice President Harris and the incredible team for featuring me in a nationally televised video 🙌. The commercial has been shown across the nation, giving me exclusive access to clips.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N.C. A&T State University (@ncatsuaggies)

Mikey said he was able to sit in on interviews “with national leaders talking about their support for Vice President Harris and what she plans to achieve when she becomes president of the United States,” such as the former president Barack Obama.

Kamala served as the 49th vice president of the US during Joe Biden’s presidency from January 20, 2021, to January 20, 2025. Mikey described the experience as “phenomenal” and interviewed her as part of the Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour at his university.

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