They’ve got Netflix fame now, but here’s what Love on the Spectrum cast really do for work

While Love on the Spectrum is all about dating, loads of people are also curious about what the cast actually do when they’re not on screen.

Yes, they’ve got Netflix fame now, but they’ve also got proper day jobs, side hustles, and career goals. So, here’s a full breakdown of what Love on the Spectrum season four cast actually does for work.

James – IT support specialist

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James has been part of the show since the very beginning, and he’s actually built a solid career in tech. He works in IT as an onsite support specialist and technician, and has been in the field for years.

Alongside that, he’s worked on installing systems, upgrading computers, and helping teams with technical support. He’s even said himself that he’s a “proud nerd,” which fits perfectly.

Shelley – Advertising manager

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Shelley, James’ girlfriend, is doing really well in her own career too. She works as a senior advertising manager, handling international projects and working with clients from around the world.

Before that, she spent years living in Japan, where she learned the language and immersed herself in the culture.

Connor – Supermarket assistant

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Connor works at a supermarket, helping with day-to-day tasks like bagging groceries and collecting shopping carts to keep everything running smoothly.

At the same time, he’s also been using his platform to advocate for autism awareness, including pushing for a special licence plate to help with safety during traffic stops.

Georgie – Volunteer and service dog trainer

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Georgie has been keeping busy outside of the show, doing something really meaningful. She’s involved in volunteering and helps train service dogs with an organisation called Tails of Hope. It’s something she’s clearly passionate about, and it fits really well with her caring personality.

Since appearing on the show, she’s also had loads of attention from viewers and even reconnected with people from her past. Speaking about the experience, she told Tudum, “I never thought I would become this popular.”

Madison – Activities director and business owner

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Madison works as an activities director at a school, but she’s also turned her love of crafts into a business. She runs her own jewellery brand with her brother and business partner, Parks. It’s called Madizen, where they sell handmade bracelets online.

And it’s not just about making money either. She donates part of the profits to special needs charities. As she put it, “It has been a dream come true!”

Tyler – DJ and musician

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Tyler, also known as “DJ Ty White,” is all about music. He performs DJ sets and has been working on his own songs, too. He even recorded music in a professional studio in Nashville, which is a pretty big deal. “I’ve got plenty of music to be released,” he said.

Emma – Student and writer

Emma is currently studying at a school for neurodivergent young adults. She’s really into writing, especially romantic fan fiction, and spends loads of time creating her own stories and characters.

Talking about relationships, she said, “I just like relationships when they help each other grow and become better.”

Logan – Still figuring it out

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Logan is one of the youngest cast members, and he’s just starting out when it comes to both dating and figuring out his path. Right now, he lives with his family and is exploring what he wants in life, while also stepping into the dating world for the first time.

Dylan – All about music, movies and fun

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Dylan lives in Los Angeles and spends a lot of time with family, but he’s also really into music and entertainment. From karaoke nights to collecting Funko Pops and LEGO, he’s got loads of interests. While his exact job isn’t known, his passion for music and movies definitely stands out.

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