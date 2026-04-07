Reality Shrine is hiring a Staff Writer

We’re looking for a passionate journalist with a love of USA Reality TV

The Tab Group is hiring a Staff Writer for Reality Shrine to write about all things US reality TV.

Reality Shrine is a US focused reality TV site based in the UK, with over one million readers per month.

We’re on a mission to publish the funniest, juiciest, and most original reality TV coverage you’ve ever seen. Our content is bold, full of voice, and unlike anything else you’ll get on mainstream US entertainment sites. Whether it’s breaking news, breakups and makeups, or shady drama, we go deeper than anyone else dares to.

We cover everything from huge Netflix staples such as Love Is Blind, Age of Attraction and Single’s Inferno to Beast Games, Real Housewives and everything in between. If you’re constantly trawling Reddit for all the juiciest Housewives drama, and are constantly on top of the latest releases and gossip, this is the role for you.

Reality Shrine is part of Digitalbox Plc – the growing media company behind The Tab, Entertainment Daily!, The Poke and The Daily Mash.

You’ll be expected to write six stories per day for a US audience, alongside helping to create social content for your articles. We want someone who has a real passion for US reality TV, and is quick to pick up on what’s currently trending, as well as bringing in fresh new ideas and shows to provide a diverse variety of content.

Key responsibilities:

Writing six stories a day that amass a huge readership

Working towards monthly pageview targets as set by the Editor-in-Chief

Creating social content for each of your articles to share on our dedicated Facebook page

Doing interviews with the most talked about reality TV stars to get juicy exclusive lines

Sharing your content across Reddit and in Facebook groups when appropriate

Constantly looking for the biggest new reality TV shows, alongside more niche reality shows that have flown under the radar

You must have:

1-5 years’ experience in the entertainment space

Proven experience in reality TV writing

A demonstrable understanding of what’s trending in the world of reality TV – we are looking for someone with genuine passion

A 2.1 degree from a UK university or equivalent from a US college

Experience interviewing high-profile reality TV stars is also a huge plus

Being UK based is preferred, but we would be open to the correct candidate being based in the US

Experience working towards pageview targets would be beneficial

Benefits:

Package DOE & yearly pay review

Hours: 9 am-6 pm Mon-Thurs UK time (with option to start at 8am and finish at 5pm) and 4.30 pm finish on a Friday

25 days holiday a year plus bank holidays

Free day off on your birthday

Hybrid working, including access to our plant-filled office in Spitalfields, East London, with perks such as free yoga classes, cake, and office drinks

Collaborative monthly team days with the wider Tab Group team

A sociable and ambitious team

Pension, life assurance, and cash to cover routine medical and dental appointments

24/7 GP helpline and access to personalised mental health support

Company-wide parties and retreats every year

A company MacBook Air

To apply:

To apply, email your CV plus the following to careers@thetab, with the job title in the subject line:

Send links to three of your published entertainment stories/a link to your portfolio Pitch three stories Pitch three US reality TV stories that are extremely relevant on the day of your application. Write your headline and a very brief synopsis

Applications close on Sunday, 26th April at 12 am. Candidates should be available to start soon.