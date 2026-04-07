Following his divorce on The Parisian Agency, who is Martin Kretz’s new partner?

The new season of The Parisian Agency is finally out, and we learn more about the divorce between Eve and Martin Kretz, but has he got a new partner yet?

Rumours of his relationship status had been going around for a while, however during the fifth season Eve wasn’t present, and the topic of their divorce came up in conversation.

Despite being married for over two decades and the pair having two children together, their relationship came to an end presumably at some point last year as that was when filming took place for the newest season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphael Kretz (@raphael.kretz)



His younger brother Raphaël mentions the split between them, saying: “Martin, it’s fine, a lot of work too and it’s a bit complicated. The separation with Eve that doesn’t help things at all. But hey, he doesn’t want it to be a topic of discussion, he doesn’t talk about it. And then no one dares to ask him too many questions, it’s a bit tricky.”

Whilst Martin Kretz has been very tight lipped about his divorce on The Parisian Agency, has he found a new partner since then?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Kretz (@martin__kretz)



Well, according to French blog, On nous cache Tout, Martin has since moved with a lady called Constance, who is a talented decorator.

According to Voici, the whole family recently met her on February 3rd in Paris, with a source close to the couple claiming: “She already met Sandrine, Martin’s mother, and she gets along very well with Charina, the partner of her brother Valentin.”eems to be close to his family.

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