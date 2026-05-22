She’s the wife of Dyuti Parruck on Desi Bling, but who actually is Iryna Kinakh?

The relationship issues between Dyuti Parruck and his wife Iryna Kinakh are explored in depth during the most recent season of Desi Bling, but who actually is she?

Who is Dyuti Parruck’s wife on Desi Bling?



Iryna Kinakh and Dyuti have two children together, with her actually coming in the top 25 of contestants during Mrs Universe 2024. Alongside modeling, Iryna has also founded her own platform called Unique U. The site focuses on providing meaningful gifts designed around astrology and birth charts.

Iryna also started her own activewear brand called IKON, which officially launched just this week and provides athleisurewear designed for women.

Are Dyuti Parruck and his wife still together after Desi Bling?



During the most recent season the two had a lot of issued in their relationship, with the pair even revealing that they had actually started legal proceedings to divorce each other in 2024. Iryna admitted to her friends that she felt she was financially dependent on Dyuti, and felt like she was unable to leave him.

During the final episodes Dyuti handed Iryana divorce papers that he’d signed and told her that she would either need to start therapy or they would move forward with getting a divorce. Whilst the outcome of their relationship wasn’t finalised during Desi Bling, from her socials it seems they’re no longer together.

Their most recent picture together was three weeks ago for their son’s birthday party, and from the looks of things the two were really trying to keep their distance from each other.



The last picture of Dyuti and Iryana still together as a couple was posted almost one year ago, and since then there’s been no other pictures of just the two of them. Whilst neither of them have officially announced they’re divorced it certainly doesn’t seem that they’re currently together.

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