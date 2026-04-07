He’s always behind the camera, so who actually is Cian on Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum?

On Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, you’ve probably heard the cast mention “Cian” quite a lot, but who actually is he?

You’ll hear his voice, you’ll see the cast chatting to him, and he’s always there in the background, but you never actually see him on screen properly. Love on the Spectrum season four’s icon, Logan, kept calling Cian the wrong name, but we never see him on screen. So, who actually is he?

So, who is Cian on Love on the Spectrum?

Cian O’Clery is basically one of the main people behind Love on the Spectrum. He’s the co-creator, director and producer of the show. He’s the one asking questions during those interview moments, guiding conversations, and actually helping the cast feel comfortable while they open up about their dating lives.

That’s why you hear his voice so often. He’s not a random crew member but a big part of how the show works.

Cian didn’t just join for the Netflix version either. He actually helped create the original Australian series alongside Karina Holden, before the show became a global hit.

And the idea for the show actually came from something quite unexpected. Speaking to Tudum, he explained how it all started while working on a completely different project, “I made a couple of series in Australia with [Love on the Spectrum co-executive producer] Karina Holden that were about people with disabilities looking for work. During that process, we met lots and lots of people on the spectrum.”

He went on to explain that “the story of people wanting to find love and wanting to date just kept coming up” in those conversations.

But why does he stay off camera?

Cian’s role works best behind the scenes. The show is designed to feel natural and comfortable, so having a familiar voice, rather than a visible host, actually helps the cast relax more. It feels less like a formal interview and more like a proper conversation.

And that’s probably why so many of the cast speak to him so openly. You can tell there’s a level of trust there.

And even though you don’t see him much, Cian plays a huge role in shaping the stories we watch. From casting to filming to those emotional interview moments, he’s involved in loads of it. And without that kind of guidance, the show probably wouldn’t feel as genuine as it does.

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