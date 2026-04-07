Here’s the real reason Connor’s breakup with Georgie wasn’t filmed for Love on the Spectrum

Whilst Georgie and Connor were filmed having their ups and down throughout the newest season of Love on the Spectrum, their actual breakup took place off camera.

According to Connor, they split up about one week after returning home from London, and he broke the news to viewers and his co-stars during Tyler and Madison’s engagement party.

And as it turns out, the decision not to film their split was a conscious one made by the pair of them, as revealed on the Talk To Me Sis Podcast, hosted by Tanner and Connor’s mum.

Lise, Connor’s mum, explained that throughout their time in London he came to realise that she wasn’t the “girl for him” and was the one who initiated the split.

She continued: “They didn’t film the breakup and that was at our request. We really want to be authentic and tell the true story and show everything, but there is a point. And that’s why I love Love on the Spectrum, and I love Netflix and the director for the respect and the space.

“For me to say, ‘hey, Connor’s feeling this way’, and we’ve shared so much of our lives but I felt like this was a private moment that didn’t need to be consumed.”

Lise also spoke about the impact it had on Georgie, saying: “I don’t necessarily think Georgie saw that coming and I don’t think she wanted to break up, I’m not sure. So, out of respect for that, but also out of respect for my son and where he was and where his heart was. I love Connor’s authenticity and honesty and he doesn’t want to drag a girl along.”

Connor also opened up to People about the real reason he decided to split up from Georgie during Love on the Spectrum, sharing: “Firstly, this was the longest we spent with each other on a date. And well, I was just blown away by the fact I was in London.

“I mean, the last time I was there was just for one day and I barely got to see all the great landmarks, like Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and, of course, Buckingham Palace.

“But I noticed Georgie didn’t seem as hyped by this as I was. And well, that made me concerned. Anyone else would’ve thought themselves blessed to be here.”

He also told Tudum more about the reasons for their split, saying he started seeing “stark differences” between them that he could no longer ignore.

He revealed: “Dating and relationships can be difficult and complicated, and as you spend more time with a person, you may learn they are not the perfect match. It is important to take care of yourself and prioritize your own wants and needs for a true connection.”

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